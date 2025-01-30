LOCKHEED MARTIN DEMONSTRATED THIS REMOTE BLACKHAWK TECHNOLOGY 🚁 IN DC 2 WEEKS BEFORE 2024 ELECTION❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look what I just stumbled upon:
Lockheed Martin demonstrated this remote Blackhawk technology...IN WASHINGTON DC...Mere months ago.
2 weeks before the 2024 election.
Source: https://x.com/0331online/status/1884832116850254266?s=46
Thumbnail: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/news/features/2024/command-an-autonomous-black-hawk-helicopter-from-300-miles-away.html
strange wiki already has info online:
Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk: The helicopter, registered as 00-26860,[10] was operated by the United States Army under the callsign PAT25, indicating a Priority Air Transport flight typically used for executive or senior U.S. officials.[11][12] However, no senior officials were on board at the time of the crash.[11] The helicopter, belonging to B Company of the 12th Aviation Battalion, had departed from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and was on a training flight when the collision occurred.[11][13]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2025_Potomac_River_mid-air_collision
American Airlines plane collides with helicopter in D.C., crashes into Potomac River
An American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport and crashed into the Potomac River, according to officials.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2025/01/29/aircraft-crash-potomac/
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=1982%20plane%20crash%20potomac&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5