LOCKHEED MARTIN DEMONSTRATED THIS REMOTE BLACKHAWK TECHNOLOGY 🚁 IN DC 2 WEEKS BEFORE 2024 ELECTION❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
139 views • 7 months ago

Look what I just stumbled upon:


Lockheed Martin demonstrated this remote Blackhawk technology...IN WASHINGTON DC...Mere months ago.


2 weeks before the 2024 election.


Source: https://x.com/0331online/status/1884832116850254266?s=46


Thumbnail: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/news/features/2024/command-an-autonomous-black-hawk-helicopter-from-300-miles-away.html


Breaking: Trump Posts Truth on Reagan Airport Mid-Air Collision: "...It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or…

President Trump has raised critical questions following a tragic mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport, emphasizing the need for accountability. Read more about the incident and the ongoing response…


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/breaking-trump-posts-truth-reagan-airport-mid-air/


https://x.com/aletweetsnews/status/1884789306645983319


strange wiki already has info online:

Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk: The helicopter, registered as 00-26860,[10] was operated by the United States Army under the callsign PAT25, indicating a Priority Air Transport flight typically used for executive or senior U.S. officials.[11][12] However, no senior officials were on board at the time of the crash.[11] The helicopter, belonging to B Company of the 12th Aviation Battalion, had departed from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and was on a training flight when the collision occurred.[11][13]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2025_Potomac_River_mid-air_collision


American Airlines plane collides with helicopter in D.C., crashes into Potomac River

An American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport and crashed into the Potomac River, according to officials.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2025/01/29/aircraft-crash-potomac/


https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=1982%20plane%20crash%20potomac&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5

lockheed martinmulti pronged attackreagan national airportremote control blackhawk helicopteramerican airlines crj700 collision
