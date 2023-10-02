Sam Husseini Interview - Seeking Truth During An Exercise In Spin/Obfuscation (State Dept Briefings)



Joining me today is Sam Husseini, here to discuss his work as a journalist at the State Department, and how impossibly difficult it must be to seek truth from those whose core mandate appears to be anything but divulging truth. In fact, it seems their job is to do all within their power to hide the truth, typically in favor of a conveniently manufactured narrative. What's worse, is that this seems to be an open secret among those in the know. This is something Sam speaks openly about in our interview, and we highlight the importance of pushing for said truth even while knowing they will spin and obfuscate, since this interaction itself draws attention to the lie. This has now become a very clumsy song and dance that sticks out like a sore thumb, thanks to the diligent work of those like Sam forcing it into the light.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/sam-husseini-interview-9-30-23

