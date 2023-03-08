Terence McKenna - New Phase Of Human Existence

Talk from an ethnobotanical conference in Palenque, Mexico. "There's no going back, we've burnt this place to the ground."

"If we believe in the dynamics of nature, if we believe in the rightness of being then there should be no anxiety, there should be no alarm. This is what psychotherapy and shamanism and all these things exist for, is to spread the truth about the situation so that we don't clutch, and we don't hold on and spread panic and hysteria... and that's what I have learned from psychedelics."

