The Tyranny of Aluminium - Full interview with Dr. Christopher Exley

In this special interview, Dr. Christopher Exley, also knows as "Mister Aluminium" gives an insight into his research findings on alluminium and its effects on our bodies. Possible solutions and food for thought are also included. A rare conversation with a scientist who has actually stopped giving interviews.