"The Raising Cain Show", 1-18-25: Historic Justice in the Making!
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
26 followers
6 views • 7 months ago

Join us on Intentional with host Mic Rosado BSN as we dive into a groundbreaking effort led by Rachel Rodriguez Esq to open Grand Jury Criminal Investigations into Covid Hospital Protocol Deaths using RICO charges.


Tune in for:

-- Insights into the Oklahoma initiative

-- Stories of victims & families seeking accountability

-- Legal and medical perspectives on Covid protocols


Together, let's uncover the truth and demand justice.


Follow us for updates, and let’s amplify this crucial conversation!

Keywords
showjusticevictimcasehospitalprotocolguestveilcainricocovidtopic
