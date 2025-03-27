BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Does the Congressional Record reveal the fraud??? | Ted Provenza
TEDSpeaksNEWS
TEDSpeaksNEWS
22 followers
0
10 views • 5 months ago

Does the Congressional Record reveal the fraud? Shockingly, the 14th Amendment may have never been lawfully ratified—15 of 37 states rejected it, yet Congress forced it through. Was America’s sovereignty sold in 1871? Explore how unconstitutional power shifts, FEMA zones, and deep-state deception tie into today’s political warfare. The truth about Trump’s ‘removal,’ military mind control, and the return to constitutional rule is buried in hidden records.


deep statesocial engineeringelon muskalternative mediaconsumerismmedia deceptionmass manipulationbread and circusescontrolled narrativehidden truths
