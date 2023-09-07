New Zealand Christchurch Sky Watching Series - OT Chan Live Sky Watch-013 - Afternoon Test Sept 2023

#newzealand #camera #skywatching #planespotting Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (2) New Gear to test for a Sunny Day in Spring in Christchurch NZ [00:02:00] (3) Paul makes sure Pilled and YT both streaming and the new Chat windows are up - incase someone pops along to chat in either.. [00:05:16] (4) Paul brings up the Camera Apps and Vivaldi Browser with plane and Sat tracking [00:17:00] (5) Paul checks weather and clouds on websites pre-defined [00:23:00] (6) Paul is confused by Moon rising on 2 sections of the same site being 1 hour out.. Seems one is not doing daylight savings? or Paul is not understanding it.. perhaps one is sun set and other sun total darkness? anyone know? post in comments! [00:36:40] (7) Paul checks on side chatters [00:39:00] (8) Kick off Planespotting and UFOs and bird and bees spotting on the 6 cameras on nice sunny day [00:57:00] (9) Lots of Gliders up but too small for cameras to pick up it seems. [01:08:00] (10) First Jet spotted on Dual Lens Camera [01:23:00] (11) Kick of Earls Star Music while wait for next plane or BG music [02:02:55] (12) Side Chatter Lorenzo asks if I had alien contacts and I have and I explain my Alien experiences and show some videos and drawings and tell the story [02:13:00] (13) Paul draws house layout and hall and where the aliens were seen [02:27:00] (14) Tall Whites shown in videos Paul made [02:51:00] (15) Paul frame by frame of ghost apparition forming on camera at 3am that triggers sensor LED lights [02:57:00] (16) Paul has 5min break while eats fish dinner! BRB [03:25:42] (17) is Back.. and checks side chat Yash shows up! [03:28:40] (18) 2nd Jet spotted above house roof as sun is setting [04:18:00] (19) Paul zooms on Saturn max 20x optical [04:20:20] (20) Fast moving UAP is spotted and seems cant be a Sat or Jet!!! Paul checks the tracking maps in real time! see Chat w/Paul 154 - Paul does a deep dive and frame by frame from source videos of this UFO! [04:57:00] (21) 3rd Jet spotting on IR now [05:02:00] (22) Paul forces the dual lens cam to color night vision Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.