Catholic Man Moment - Lenten Message from Catholic Men Chicago Southland

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net





Gospel

Mk 1:12-15

The Spirit drove Jesus out into the desert,

and he remained in the desert for forty days,

tempted by Satan.

He was among wild beasts,

and the angels ministered to him.





After John had been arrested,

Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the gospel of God:

"This is the time of fulfillment.

The kingdom of God is at hand.

Repent, and believe in the gospel."

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/021824.cfm





Catholic Man Moment

First Sunday of Lent

February 18, 2024

The Gospel is from St. Mark 1:12-15.

The Temptation of Jesus.

Topic: Lenten Message from Catholic Men Chicago Southland.

The Gospel from St. Mark 1:12-15 speaks of Christ's mercy and his continuous appeal to humanity. Despite the possible uncertainty of whether we will be here to hear it again, Christ's message remains the same.

He calls us to live our lives in alignment with our Christian faith, and if we answer his call and truly embody our faith, we need not fear death. Instead, when death comes knocking, we will be ready to pass into the next life, filled with joy and the promise of eternal life.

Let us not delay, for by embracing our Christian faith with pure conviction, we will be prepared for the inevitable journey to an eternal, joyful existence beyond this earthly realm.

Join me and the CMCS Team in fully embracing your Lenten journey as a Catholic man. Whether you choose to attend daily Mass, seek solace in Holy Adoration, or simply spend a few moments each day in quiet reflection before the Crucifix in your home, let us allow Jesus to deeply connect with us.

After Lent, on the Saturday after Easter Sunday, let us come together at the Bishop's Men's Forum, as it will be this year known as the Chicago Southland Catholic Men's Breakfast.

The purpose of this event serves as a gathering of our shared wisdom and experiences from the Lenten season, and an opportunity to unite with other men as we determine how to carry forth our newfound understanding in the days ahead.



