Chlorine Dioxide - How I Take It...and How I Make It
Deconstructing Conventional
Deconstructing Conventional
31 followers
31
4660 views • 11/19/2023

DISCLAIMER: This video tutorial is for informational purposes. Take CDS at your own risk.

This short tutorial will show you how to make CDS based on the approach developed by Dr. Andreas Kalcker.

WATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH DR. KALCKER HERE

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2196020/13642920

SUPPLIES YOU WILL NEED FOR THIS METHOD.

Raw ingredients - Sodium Chlorite and either Citric Acid or Hydrochloric Acid
A syringe that holds/measures at least 10 milliliters
Shot glass
Short, sealable glass container that is just big enough to hold a shot glass
Dark glass spray bottle (optional)
Funnel
Dark glass bottle for CDS storage
One liter, dark (or covered) glass water bottle for drinking

chlorine dioxidechlorine dioxide solutionchlorine dioxide tutorial
