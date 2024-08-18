THE BENEFITS OF REMEDIES AND SUPPLEMENTS Dr Joel Wallach

Dr. Joel Wallach addressed the human body's ability to achieve natural healing, along with the benefits of remedies and supplements that aid in the body's recovery from chronic conditions. He cited a statistic that many professional athletes die at the average age of 56. Wallach suggested that they're not getting enough nutrients, as they sweat a lot of them out during exercise. They typically just hydrate with water and soft drinks rather than replenishing with supplementation, he continued. Regarding people that struggle with obesity, he believes this is often related to the condition of pica that is caused by a mineral deficiency.

To help with memory loss, he recommended eating three eggs (with soft yolks) twice daily. According to Wallach, cholesterol is an important component of the brain's white matter, and statin drugs that reduce cholesterol can interfere with that and bring on disorders like Alzheimer's. He also talked about his latest book, The Wallach Revolution, which documents his various discoveries that fly in the face of conventional medical approaches, and features contributions by Pat Boone and Danny Glover.









