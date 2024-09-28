Emotional moment Marwa Osman, Lebanese journalist struck by news of confirmed death of Hezbollah leader

Video description: Marwa Osman, a Lebanese journalist and TV show host, burst into tears and halted the interview when the RT host informed her that rumors about the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had been confirmed.

In an incredibly raw moment, our dear friend Marwa Osman is informed of the death of Seyed Nasrallah while live.

Our hearts go out to heroes in Lebanon.

Adding:

Cynthia... on a video of Lebanon attacks last night, I added what Marwa Osman had posted last night. She lives in Southern Lebanon and was very upset then too and before the official news of his death.



From Marwa's channel (for those who listen to Marwa, and like her because you know she speaks her mind, truth, and says it well.

Adding:

Marwa Osman/MidEaStream, (Mother of 3, Ph.D, Journalist & TV political commentator), who lives in Lebanon said:

We are being killed with American made weapons paid by American tax payers.

It is about time Americans were kicked out of our region.

Once and for all.

Here's another post from Marwa after the above... :

Yo snow flakes offended by the truth that YOUR TAX MONEY is killing us here.. go find a wall and bag your head you ignorant little shit.

No gloves on in this channel. Only the hard real truth.

If you are too f* up to see it or to hear it then this channel is NOT FOR YOU.

You want me to sugar caught it for you while we f*ing DIE ?

Go to hell! Because of YOUR terrorist country's BOMBS we are dieing while you say ..." oh oh ..not my fault!"...

Shut the f *up and go find a bag of chips to stuff your face with.

Now those who are americans and know how their system works and are actively exposing it, refusing it and damn out right denouncing it are the last hope for America...if there ever was hope for that empire of death.



