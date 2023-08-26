Why country musician Granger Smith is LEAVING the music industry for ministry

Glenn Beck





August 25, 2023





In June, 2019, country musician Granger Smith's life changed forever when his 3-year-old son River passed away. Since then, he has been on a spiritual journey that took him to rock bottom and back again, which he documents in his new bestselling book, "Like a River." Now, he joins Glenn a day before his final tour concert to explain why he is giving up touring for ministry. Plus, he shares the Bible verse that started him down this path.





