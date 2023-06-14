© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/12/2023 【Nicole on the Wayne Dupree Podcast】Only about 100 CCP families are known as the oligarchy or kleptocrats. They are the true slave masters and are constantly fighting fiercely against each other in order to seek more power.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/12/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】中共有大概100个家庭被称为寡头或盗国贼，他们是真正的奴隶主，并且为了权力彼此之间也在进行你死我话的斗争。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平