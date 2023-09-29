The Holy Bible * KJV * 61 2Peter * Read By Alexander Scourby

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
♥ Hear and see God's words with this powerful narration of The Holy Bible (KJV) read by Alexander Scourby.
✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hope
✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/
$ DVD available at: https://www.christianbook.com/kjv-complete-bible-on/9781932556292/pd/556292
★ Aired by permission of the copyright holder Litchfield Associates, all rights reserved. For more information please go to http://scourby.com