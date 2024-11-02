BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Book of Daniel - Chapter 14
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 7 months ago

As discussed in our previous studies, Daniel Chapter 14, aka Bel and the Dragon, appears in the Greek Septuagint, Ethiopian, Latin and Eastern Orthodox Bibles but appears to be removed from the original Hebrew text (and Protestant Bible)

Bel and the Dragon is mainly broken up into 2 sections:

v1-22 – Daniel refuses to worship a statue of BEL and reveals why

v23-42 – Daniel refuses to worship a DRAGON and is thrown into the lion's den

Some people ask if Daniel was thrown into the lion's den twice but it appears this is a retelling of the events of Daniel 6 from a slightly different perspective (eg. like the 4 different Gospels speaking of Christ)

The main theme is placing complete Trust in God [pisteuo] and refusing to bow down to anything or anyone else.  He is Sovereign and He can Deliver.

Keywords
trustbible studyenochdenbeldragonhabakkukcyrusliondanielapocryphadariusexileseptuagintbel and the dragon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy