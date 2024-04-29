© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In your face corruption.
Congressman Michael McCaul Who Wrote The TikTok Ban Bill Invested $1.15 Million Into META After Writing The Bill
- On March 3rd, he authored the TikTok Ban Bill
- On March 22nd, he invested $150,000 in META
- On the 26th, he invested another $150,000
- On the 28th, he invested another $150,000
Source @Real World News
