The End of This Era
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
7
407 views • 3 months ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


marjory link 🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com


🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


We are at a crossroad where humanity is splitting across the human race, we still have desert nomads and those that chose the A.I route existing in the same space. As much as we want to exist in peace the intrusion of unwanted systems continues across the planet. Now farmers cant even produce crops at break even and water wars are beginning in N. America.

Keywords
agriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodfood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclescrossroads for humanitywill humans be needed any morethe end of an eraship runs agroudwhere in the world are they tokenizing assetswater wars usawhy isnt mexico sending water to americawhy are farmers going bankruptfarmers below break evenwhy is it so expensive to grow cropswater shortfalls around the world
