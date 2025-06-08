The End of This Era

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
https://civilizationcycle.com/
marjory link 🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com
🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
We are at a crossroad where humanity is splitting across the human race, we still have desert nomads and those that chose the A.I route existing in the same space. As much as we want to exist in peace the intrusion of unwanted systems continues across the planet. Now farmers cant even produce crops at break even and water wars are beginning in N. America.