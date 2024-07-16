© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️When Ukraine destroyed Russian culture, the west didn’t bat an eyelid - Lavrov at UNSC
The Russian Foreign Minister asked why Kiev was allowed free reign to violate international laws - and even its own constitution - designed to protect minorities.
He reiterated Moscow’s stance that the special military operation was launched to protect people who feared cultural and physical extermination.