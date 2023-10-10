THIS Is How You Beat Them at Their Own Game!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not telling anyone what to do, but you will not win by complying to their supposed convenience. Complying to incrementalism is why we're where we're at today. This stance
applies to any company, institution or service that is entrapping me
for the sake of "convenience", perks and or safety. You Need to Know How to Win! Just Say Bye-Bye Company!