Babylon is fallen: ex-communicated archbishop Vigano, pope Francis & Simon Magus

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 31, 2024.





**I erroneously called Mr. Vigano a cardinal when he is an archbishop!





Ex-communicated archbishop Vigano speaks on pope Francis’ link to Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum and to the Freemasons.





Mr. Vigano claimed that pope Francis was sitting on the seat of Peter; however, there’s no biblical record of Simon Peter going to Rome but rather Simon Magus, the sorcerer in Acts 8, was in Rome in the first century according to Justin Martyr, a Roman Catholic writer: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Simon-Magus





Could it be that Simon Magus was the first real pope? Imagine that!





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington