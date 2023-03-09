GLENN BECK | THESE videos PROVE the January 6th committee LIED TO US

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson began unveiling previously unseen January 6th footage last night, which was provided to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. And the videos PROVE that the congressional January 6th committee, which released its final report last December, LIED TO US ALL.





In this clip, Glenn shows some of Tucker’s footage, explaining the lies it proves. So, will those Americans imprisoned based on the committee’s findings receive a new trial? Or is our fair legal system completely over?





‘If every American — Democrat, Republican, Independent — isn't outraged by what our government has just done,’ Glenn says, ‘there is no hope for you. America is lost to you.’

