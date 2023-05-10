© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why On Earth Would Anyone Trust NASA? In this short 12-minute Reese Report, I lay out the main reasons that I think you shouldn’t. The Apollo moon missions were what triggered my so-called red pill moment back in 2004. And I’ve been fascinated by the Moon ever since. This video is really just the tip of the iceberg because there is far too much evidence to compress into a short video. I had to leave several things out but included resources for your continued research.
Greg Reese
Thanks to Nancy D