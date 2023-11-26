© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ONE MAN. ONE PATH. MANY MISSIONS | Master Sergeant Kevin Holland
The first installment from the SIG Studios exclusive film series, Stories of the Uncommon, is the story of retired Master Sergeant Kevin Holland. Kevin is a US Special Operations Veteran, having served with both DEVGRU and the Army Special Missions Unit, his is a one of a kind, and never before told story.
Hard work, family, and a relentless drive to serve are the elements that have fueled Kevin’s journey. Learn the story behind a rare-breed of human who exemplifies the grit of the American spirit.
About STORIES OF THE UNCOMMON:
SIG SAUER is proud to introduce SIG Studios, a groundbreaking new venture and a pivotal moment in the world of documentary filmmaking. Featuring some of the top creators in the industry and pioneers in the craft, it promises to be a haven for visionaries, storytellers, and truth-seekers.
Learn more: https://sigsauer.com/sigstudios