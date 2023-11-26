BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ONE MAN. ONE PATH. MANY MISSIONS | Master Sergeant Kevin Holland
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
13 views • 11/26/2023

ONE MAN. ONE PATH. MANY MISSIONS | Master Sergeant Kevin Holland

The first installment from the SIG Studios exclusive film series, Stories of the Uncommon, is the story of retired Master Sergeant Kevin Holland. Kevin is a US Special Operations Veteran, having served with both DEVGRU and the Army Special Missions Unit, his is a one of a kind, and never before told story.

Hard work, family, and a relentless drive to serve are the elements that have fueled Kevin’s journey. Learn the story behind a rare-breed of human who exemplifies the grit of the American spirit.

About STORIES OF THE UNCOMMON:
SIG SAUER is proud to introduce SIG Studios, a groundbreaking new venture and a pivotal moment in the world of documentary filmmaking. Featuring some of the top creators in the industry and pioneers in the craft, it promises to be a haven for visionaries, storytellers, and truth-seekers.

Learn more: https://sigsauer.com/sigstudios

