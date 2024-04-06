KHALISTANIS THREATEN CANADIAN COPS WITH SWORDS

Canada is very rapidly turning into a third world country where every single culture who has a specific problem with another culture or another way of thinking have all figured out that white people are way too much of a pushover to do anything about it.





There is a faction of Sikhism called Khalistani and they want their own country called Khalistan.





This was attempted in my hometown the city of Mississauga and now it's being attempted again in the cities of Edmonton and Alberta two time zones to the west of the original attempt. They carry swords and they carry knives and yet the police do absolutely nothing about it. It's bothersome that white journalists who report on these crazy activities are the ones to get arrested but not the actual perpetrators of the crimes themselves.





How do you like your multiculturalism now?





