BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

O'Keefe Assaulted by Eagles Point Security, Child Identities Kept Secret in Converted Ramada Hotel
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 03/08/2024

O'Keefe Media Group


Mar 6, 2024


“SPRAY ALL OF THEM”: James O'Keefe physically assaulted by Eagles Point security, guarding the secret Ramada Hotel at 631 Camino. O’Keefe’s team posed as pest control and gained access to a white board showing all the organizations and names involved in the operation, including Catholic Charities and University of California San Diego.


“You know what’s happening here,” another security guard stated plainly. “You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t know.” The bus driver, working for the company Damaris, stated, “the migrants don’t know why they’re coming here.” Everyone working in secrecy to harbor illegal immigrants at the privately guarded Ramada Inn at taxpayer expense and coordinated by Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego claimed, “Yeah I’m just doing my job…”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzJMHqwZlIM


Keywords
borderchildomgsecretpest controljames okeefeassaultedconvertedidentitiesokeefe media groupcatholic charitiesramada hoteleagles point securitywhite boarduniversity of california san diego
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy