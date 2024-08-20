The Reorganized Government Of California State Passed Three Important Ordinances, Find Out Why

The recently passed ordinances by the reorganized government for the state of California are ordinances 24-01, 24-02 and 24-03 which are about insurrection, secession and modern day slavery by the current corrupt government of California with Gavin Newsom as the tyrant governor and the corrupt legislature and also including the corrupt judiciary.

This video by the president of the New California State movement will explain what the three ordinances are and why they were passed by a unanimous vote on all three ordinances. You will learn why this was a necessary step in the process for New California statehood and why it is absolutely necessary for New California to become the 51st state in the union of the United States of America.

I hope you will see why every person no matter where you are in the USA should get on board and get involved with the New California State movement. Being involved can be as simple as informing others about New California.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/why-3-ordinances

Join the New California State movement ---> https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state



