BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reorganized Government Of California State Passed Three Important Ordinances, Find Out Why
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
166 views • 8 months ago

The recently passed ordinances by the reorganized government for the state of California are ordinances 24-01, 24-02 and 24-03 which are about insurrection, secession and modern day slavery by the current corrupt government of California with Gavin Newsom as the tyrant governor and the corrupt legislature and also including the corrupt judiciary.

This video by the president of the New California State movement will explain what the three ordinances are and why they were passed by a unanimous vote on all three ordinances. You will learn why this was a necessary step in the process for New California statehood and why it is absolutely necessary for New California to become the 51st state in the union of the United States of America.

I hope you will see why every person no matter where you are in the USA should get on board and get involved with the New California State movement. Being involved can be as simple as informing others about New California.

Link to this video --->   https://bit.ly/why-3-ordinances

Join the New California State movement --->   https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state


Keywords
trumpcaliforniadonaldpresidentamericainsurrectiongovernmentusanewstatesunitedcorruptinvasionnewsomcongressmancouncilassassinationofcommitteegavinsecession300ordinancescontrollingraskin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy