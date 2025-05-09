Morning Manna - May 9, 2025 - Psalm 23 - Faith, Trust & Rest

On this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc lead a powerful study of Psalm 23, revealing a message of faith, trust, and rest in the care of the Good Shepherd. They unpack the deeper meanings of “I shall not want,” challenging listeners to replace words of lack with words of faith and desire. Through vivid teaching on green pastures, still waters, and restored souls, the hosts emphasize God’s joy in blessing His children. The discussion is a heartfelt reminder that God lovingly compels us to rest in His abundance, not strive in fear. The episode closes with Holy Communion and a call to receive God's love freely and joyfully.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate: 05/09/2025





