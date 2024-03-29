Knowing THIS Fact About "Journalism" Is The MSM's Biggest Fear | Jimmy Dore & Dr. Drew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jimmy Dore on Ask Dr. Drew | Knowing THIS Fact About "Journalism" Is The MSM's Biggest Fear. The mainstream media doesn't want you to know the truth about journalism.
"They want you to think it's some kind of special class of person," says Jimmy Dore. "Because if anybody could do it, then everybody has a voice. And that's the last thing they want."
Full episode: https://rumble.com/v4kufxf-knowing-this-fact-about-journalism-is-the-msms-biggest-fear-jimmy-dore-on-a.html