Tony Byker - 'See Through It All'

From the album ‘Metatron’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n
SEE THROUGH IT ALL
See through it all again
Talking heads proud of their great achievements
Bread and circuses for all the sheeples
Quit Wasting my time dissecting all the lies it’s just insane
Never let them take those dreams of worlds without the pain