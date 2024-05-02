Western aid exploded into the Odessa air

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Novaya Poshta #NovaPoshta warehouse in Odessa #odesa burned heavily when hit by Russian missiles. The sorting terminal of one of the largest shipping companies in Ukraine experienced a secondary explosion, possibly storing ammunition and military equipment of the new Western aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and burned to the ground.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/