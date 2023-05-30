THE GOOD SAMARITAN LUKE 10:25-42

Sorry, the sound quality is not the best. We are working on it.

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 10:25-42. To test Jesus’ may mean that he wanted to discuss what the Law meant. However, the words can mean ‘to trap’ Jesus. That suggests that he was not sincere when he asked for Jesus’ opinion. Perhaps he wanted to make Jesus look foolish. The teacher had used words in Deuteronomy 6:5 and Leviticus 19:18 when he answered. People should put God first in their life. They should love him with the whole of their life. The Jews believed that the word ‘neighbour’ referred only people who were Jews.



Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au