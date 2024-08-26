The CLEAREST evidence yet of a COMMUNIST takeover of America _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Kamala Harris' campaign promises have been called communist. The media says that this is a ridiculous Trump talking point, but is it? Jack Posobiec is a Navy Veteran and popular conservative voice on X. His recent book, Unhumans, is a strongly-worded warning about the dangers of communism and the way that history re-tells the story of leaders who fought against it. He joins us for the first time on Redacted.