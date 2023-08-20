A look at Child Trafficking, Mind Control and the way back to Wholeness

Max and Cathy discuss a variety of topics, including child trafficking, the movie Sound of Freedom, MKUltra and mind control, the trans-pedophile agenda and grooming of children, the global control structure and infiltration of all agencies and governments, and how to awaken and heal. We can heal from anything; our soul is stronger than genetics. Healing is a revolutionary act in that the Cabal only has as much power as we give them. Censorship is rampant today because the truth is emerging and will set us free. What we are seeing now is not new, what is new is that we are seeing it. Cathy and Max discuss their knowledge from experience as child trafficking survivors and the many ways we can reclaim our true potential and enter into a golden age for humanity.

