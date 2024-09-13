9/13/24 Trump, PsyOps, Ass_ssination Mass Formation #Leozagami

9/13/24 On Friday 13th, 2 months after the attempted assassination of President Trump, Leo Zagami discusses government intelligence psy-ops & mind control that bring us to the current social engineering operation to make killing Trump and executing total tyranny in the USA socially acceptable to the American people. Zagami details the history of mind control in his new book, linked below! Americans & Humanity are Waking up, breaking the entrainment Spells cast by Cartel Babylon! We Are Free!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Use this YouTube Link for Closed caption version & transcript:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE4BA7Lf8UU&t=139s





Thumbnail: Cover art of Leo Zagami's new book: Confessions of An Illuminati, Vol.11:

The Past, Present & Future of Mind Control from Sun Tzu to MK-ULTRA and Beyond.





Buy the book and support Leo Zagami!

https://leozagami.com/





Smith-Mundt Act of 1948:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smith%E2%80%93Mundt_Act





H.R.5736 - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012

https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736





KH Nova H1 Pearl earrings earbuds:

https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/14/23555210/nova-audio-earrings-earbuds





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!