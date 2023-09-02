On The Phone With Matt Lawson - Day 48 Long Walk For CV Jab Injury Awareness.

On the phone with Matt Lawson. Day 48.





Matt's on Day 48 of walking from Melbourne to Brisbane. A distance of about 1600kms, or 1000 miles in the old money.





He's doing to raise awareness about the deadly effects of the mRNA poison that's been injected into some people. It's not healthy folks. He's doing it in association with Jab Injuries Australia and asking all the hard questions.





https://au.jabinjuriesglobal.com/





If you have a story and would like to set up profile on our platform then please email our team: [email protected]





At the time of this video he's trudging up the western side of the Toowoomba Range. (To Woomba? Where the hell is Woomba?)





He's in the Woomba this arvo and then on to Ipswich and his final destination of the Botanical Gardens in Brisbane city on Thursday arvo. He's less than 200 kms from Brisvegas and the end of his epic journey is almost in sight.





Please follow Matt's journey on his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/670421864421396/





We've done a story on Matt's walk in our latest magazine, subscribe here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





We're so proud of what our good friend has achieved, it's an amazing effort.





We salute Matt Lawson and the Long Walk For Covid Jab Injury Awareness.





Join Roobs Flyers - https://roobsflyers.bio.link/





Not Far Right, Right So Far.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Along.





All Rights Reserved.