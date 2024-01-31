Jan 10, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I want a healthy army fighting this battle and this is why I am shaking the mountain of healthcare to its core. The truth will be revealed and more people will be depending on me for their health. Come to me for insight into your health. Come to me for insight into both your physical and spiritual health. #TrustInHim #HealthIsWealth #BreakFreeFromAddiction #ChooseWisely

