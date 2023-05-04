© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CCP has a task to divide and infiltrate America by feigning racial division to divide this country. As Chinese Americans, we constantly fear the CCP's spying operations.
中共有一个任务是通过伪造种族分裂来分裂和渗透美国。作为华裔美国人，我们一直生活在对中共间谍行动的恐惧中。
