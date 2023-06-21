SHIELDING HUNTER AND PROTECTING FAMILY VALUES [satire]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MTG Reveals RINOs Who Don’t Support Biden Impeachment Effort
“Everyone knows that Joe Biden is a criminal, and they [Republicans] will not move forward with impeachment anywhere in Judiciary, because you know what, you know what it is? There’s a couple of Republicans that sit on the Judiciary Committee, Ken Buck and [Tom] McClintock who don’t want to vote for impeachment.”
https://protrumpnews.com/mtg-reveals-rinos-who-dont-support-biden-impeachment-effort/
-------------------
SKY TV REPORT
LAPTOP FROM HELL
6-21-23
*[6-21-91]
--------------------
BIDENS RECEIVED $5M DAYS AFTER HUNTER THREATENED CHINESE OFFICIAL
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/bank-records-show-knab/
--------------------
WAYNE ROOT: It’s Time for GOP Congress to Subpoena CEOs of Mainstream Media and Ask Them Under Oath Why They’re Covering-Up Biden’s Crimes
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/wayne-root-its-time-gop-congress-subpoena-ceos/
---------------
Joe and Hunter Biden Take Off to Camp David For Weekend Getaway
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/joe-hunter-biden-take-camp-david-weekend-getaway/
----------------------
The View’s Ana Navarro Defends Biden Family Bribery Scandal: ‘The Story of a Father’s Love’
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-views-ana-navarro-defends-biden-family-bribery-scandal-the-story-of-a-fathers-love/