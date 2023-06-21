SHIELDING HUNTER AND PROTECTING FAMILY VALUES [satire]

MTG Reveals RINOs Who Don’t Support Biden Impeachment Effort

“Everyone knows that Joe Biden is a criminal, and they [Republicans] will not move forward with impeachment anywhere in Judiciary, because you know what, you know what it is? There’s a couple of Republicans that sit on the Judiciary Committee, Ken Buck and [Tom] McClintock who don’t want to vote for impeachment.”



https://protrumpnews.com/mtg-reveals-rinos-who-dont-support-biden-impeachment-effort/

-------------------



SKY TV REPORT

LAPTOP FROM HELL

6-21-23

*[6-21-91]

--------------------

BIDENS RECEIVED $5M DAYS AFTER HUNTER THREATENED CHINESE OFFICIAL

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/bank-records-show-knab/

--------------------

WAYNE ROOT: It’s Time for GOP Congress to Subpoena CEOs of Mainstream Media and Ask Them Under Oath Why They’re Covering-Up Biden’s Crimes

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/wayne-root-its-time-gop-congress-subpoena-ceos/

---------------

Joe and Hunter Biden Take Off to Camp David For Weekend Getaway

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/joe-hunter-biden-take-camp-david-weekend-getaway/

----------------------

The View’s Ana Navarro Defends Biden Family Bribery Scandal: ‘The Story of a Father’s Love’

https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-views-ana-navarro-defends-biden-family-bribery-scandal-the-story-of-a-fathers-love/































