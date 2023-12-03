Walking in Faith Part 3: The Man That Never Died

Enoch lived during the time period before the Great Flood which was so evil that God destroyed it. We know that Enoch was a man of great faith who pleased God so much that he was translated after 365 years on the earth and never saw death. Enoch passed on his knowledge and eventually Moses used this information 1,000 years later in recording Genesis chapter 6.

Even in the New Testament we find that Jesus referred to the time before the flood and that Paul and Jude also quoted the book of Enoch. The people living before the flood were evil continually but Enoch was like a bright light that walked with God and kept his integrity.

This is important because we will also have to confront what Enoch faced thousands of years ago as the world reverts back to that type of activity during the reign of the Antichrist. History repeats itself and we will do well to learn from the past so that we can face the future and be victorious.

AUGUST 28, 2011

