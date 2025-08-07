BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Possible Signs Of Life Found On Distant Planet, K2-18b
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • 1 month ago

🔍 ALIEN ALERT? POSSIBLE SIGNS OF LIFE FOUND ON DISTANT PLANET

K2-18b is 700 trillion miles away from Earth, but it appears to be the hottest candidate in the hunt for alien life.

Astronomers at the University of Cambridge have spotted life-linked chemicals in the atmosphere of this star with the help of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

🌍 Here on Earth, dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and dimethyl disulphide (DMDS) are molecules made only by marine bacteria and phytoplankton.

This hints K2-18b might have an ocean bubbling with life.

The researchers hope to confirm their data in the next couple of years.

Keywords
spaceeventscurrent
