DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES ON MEASLES MYTHS AND MANIPULATED DATA

Internist and Co-Author of “Dissolving Illusions”, Suzanne Humphries, MD discusses her awakening to the catastrophic dangers of vaccination and walks Del through the data of how severe illness and death from disease declined rapidly across the board years before the introduction of vaccines. Hear how data continues to be manipulated and cherry picked even today to strike public fear in outbreaks from diseases that were once commonplace. She joins The HighWire on the heels of her interview with Joe Rogan, and dispels the myth that measles can erase your immune system's memory.