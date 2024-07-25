Dunagan Kaiser | “Deposits in the Bank Aren’t Your Legal Property Anymore” - Dodd-Frank Banking Act | Liberty and Finance

Dunagan Kaiser, from the Liberty and Finance Podcast, joins Moms on a Mission today to educate us on what is happening in the financial sector and teaches us about what we can do as parents and Americans to be prepared for the unprecedented economic behaviors that we are seeing not just nationally but internationally, also. Dunagan shares how as an engineer he became concerned about what was happening in America and following the urging of his son, he started a YouTube channel now called Liberty and Finance and the most viewed shows were on the subject of financial preparation. He is now an expert broker in the precious metals industry with Miles Franklin Precious Metals Investments. Start preparing and get gold and silver in your possession as you can as our nation and globe are pushed into a digital financial lane that will strip you of the control of your own money! Email: [email protected] and start with a conversation today! This family company of over 34 years is one of the kindest, most knowledgeable, and safest companies and has a heart to help! Join me and get prepared today! Subscribe to Liberty and Finance on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/@libertyandfinance?si=iSw9DwV3M1LX8bOD

and Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance.





