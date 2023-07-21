BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! The Steadfast Shall Win This War Of The Worlds!
12 views • 07/21/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!


@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble), Comment and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's and inspiration to you and fam'

Given what the church has endured over the last 3 years, it's inspiring to know that we are winning this culture war Warriors Of Light.

The wins however big or small are piling up. Let us not grow weary as we are nowhere near the end of this fight for freedom. But know that the devil and his operatives are panicking over you! Seek first the Kingdom of God and his way of doing things and you will soon see that this is just the beginning! Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

WIJA Christian Short - Steadfast
What If I Want to Be A Christian? Just A.S.K.
https://www.youtube.com/@whatifiwanttobeachristianj4206

Fear Not - Mr. Compromise
@ Apple Music- https://apple.co/3JtKgzj
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Y1kYB7
Manuel Fernandez Garcia
https://www.youtube.com/@manuelfernandezgarcia303

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.ussportsradio.net

godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillartourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
