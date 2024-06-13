Session 9 Free Biofield Clearing Sound Healing Chakra Tune-up with 174 Hz and 528 Hz Tuning Forks

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 9. This session focuses tuning up the chakras. I use my 174 Hz a few times on each chakra followed by my 528 DNA repair fork on each of the 7 main chakras. I then use both forks to encourage energy to flow freely through the chakras and around the biofield as energy is intended to do. For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/biofield-clearing-with-tuning-forks-session-9





The small human body biofield map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Canva.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.





Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.