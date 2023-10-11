BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brett Oland S-243 Interest Rates for Oil and Gas Through the Roof
Unscrew the News
66 views • 10/11/2023

Bow Valley Credit Union might have the solution to the obvious destruction of Alberta Oil & Gas industry. Open banking is poised to be the trojan horse to usher in the social credit system while many will focus on eliminating the CBDCs.
Bill C-15 and S-243 will make lending to anything Oil & Gas too unaffordable, thus collapsing most of our economy, all in the name of "green".
Do your own research, but watch this video and share it far and wide.

Alberta and BVCU have the potential to create our own lending tools to the industry and forging ahead with a solid platform to make Alberta the best place to live and draw in more people like us.

https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bill/44-1/s-243

