Michael Yon and Mike Adams cover Trump’s designs on Panama and Greenland, China’s tactics, wildfires as sabotage instruments and more

To learn more, visit: MichaelYon.substack.com





- Panama City and Global Trade Routes (0:02)

- Belt and Road Initiative and Infrastructure Development (2:03)

- China's Infrastructure and Port Development (3:13)

- Historical Context and Chinese Labor in the Panama Canal (13:15)

- Gold Backs and Fiat Currency (19:44)

- California Wildfires and Infrastructure Sabotage (26:09)

- Global Infrastructure and Resource Wars (49:09)

- Japanese Culture and Innovation (50:20)

- European Suicide Cult Mentality (50:35)

- AI and Supercomputing Innovations (53:18)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/