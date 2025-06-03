Christian perspectives on medical marijuana from New Life Ministries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"On today's show, Brian Perez, Dr. Alice Benton, and Marc Cameron will take calls for 1 hour. Call 800-229-3000 to ask a question. Our hosts will discuss anxiety, friendships, loneliness, childhood trauma, medical marijuana, & more!
☎️Caller Questions & More: 1. Dr. Alice discusses her cold plunge experience and how it gave her the courage to face discomfort and grow. 2. “How can I manage my fear and anxiety to build social connections?” 3. “Should I just be happy about my newly retired husband helping me around the house?” 4. “What do I do if it never works out with the therapists I go to? 5. Is it okay for a Christian to use medical marijuana for chronic pain?” 6. “I feel like God is not listening when I pray for forgiveness.”