The End Is Come

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hidden end-time prophecies of Ezekiel are revealed as they show and add previously unrecognized detail to the progression of the seals, trumpets, and thunders of Revelation. A potential timeframe for the revealing of the man of sin is shown, making this must-watch for anyone that recognizes that we are in the last days.