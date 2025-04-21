NWO: Roman catholic US Vice President Vance greets pope Francis with Freemason handshake

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Roman catholic US Vice President J.D. Vance, as representative of the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13, greets his boss, Jesuit pope Francis, head of the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, with a Freemason handshake.



Both the Vatican and the United States are evil and are working together for the establishment of satan’s Vatican new world order and new world government in Revelation 17:12.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington