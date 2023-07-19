Towards The Light - SARS-CoV-2 & HIV do not exist “IN NATURE!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, correct, Dolores Cahill agrees SARS-CoV-2 & HIV do not exist “IN NATURE!” Changing the definition of words does not mean natural viruses don’t exist. SARS-CoV-2 is a pararetrovirus engineered in a lab.
How many new viruses have we created?
HIV was gain of function!
LAV was not HIV and GRID was not AIDS!
Watch the full replay: https://rumble.com/v2znlrk-do-viruses-really-exist-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr.-andrew-kaufman-m.d.-towar.html